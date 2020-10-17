INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($2.50). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $773.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.