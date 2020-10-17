Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

INTZ opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

