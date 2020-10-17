Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $752.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $708.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $708.36.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

