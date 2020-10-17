Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,464.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

