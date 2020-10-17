Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.