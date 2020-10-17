Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 3,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 17,431.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

