Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 904,747 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,685.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 571,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

