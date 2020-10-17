Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.