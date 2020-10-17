Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

