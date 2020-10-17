Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

