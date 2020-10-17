Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.