Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 100 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

