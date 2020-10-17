Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOTC opened at $0.12 on Friday. Iota Communications has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

