iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Norway Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

