iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $199.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

