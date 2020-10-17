iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

