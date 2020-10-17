iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.92 and last traded at C$23.07. 531,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,037,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.76.

