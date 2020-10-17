iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

