Jabil Inc (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $36.31 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.