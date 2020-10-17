JMP Securities Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NOVA stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

