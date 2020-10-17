Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

