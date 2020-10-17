Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

