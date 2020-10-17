JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Macquarie reissued a hold rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.61.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.