JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,019,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

