Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

SAGA stock opened at GBX 127.64 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Saga plc has a twelve month low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 819.64 ($10.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.80.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

