JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

