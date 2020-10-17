JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 299,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 204.2% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

