Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $111,675.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Kauffman sold 1,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $22,155.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after acquiring an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.