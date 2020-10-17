Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 37,965 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 177.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.33 on Friday. Smart Sand Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.