Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $473.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,056,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

