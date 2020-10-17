Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,998 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,998 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,246,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

