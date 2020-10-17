Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.