Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,717 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of LB opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

