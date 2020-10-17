Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudera by 254.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudera by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,345,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

