Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.