Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 242.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,791,000.

BSJM opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.