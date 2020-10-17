Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Thor Industries makes up about 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $95.23 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

