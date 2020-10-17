Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Steel Dynamics makes up 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

