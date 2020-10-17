Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $224.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $228.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.