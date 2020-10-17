Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $695.32 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.12. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

