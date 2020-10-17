Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

ACB stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.