Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $3,092,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $11,453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $155,590,142. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

