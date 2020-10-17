Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.