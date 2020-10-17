KeyCorp Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $48.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AIMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after acquiring an additional 214,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 843,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.