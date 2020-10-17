Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.13.

Shares of KEY opened at C$21.23 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5770857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 145.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

