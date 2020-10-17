Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.