Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 79,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.