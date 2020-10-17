KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DNB Markets raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

