KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.39. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

