Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $5,749,800.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $364.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

